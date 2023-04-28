Wheat Arrivals In Punjab Cross 100 Lakh Metric Tonne

The total wheat arrivals have crossed 100 lakh metric tonnes in the 'mandis' of Punjab.

The total arrival of wheat crossed 100 lakh metric tonnes on Thursday, according to an official statement here.

Of the total arrivals so far, about 3.5 LMT have been purchased by the traders, while the rest have been picked up by the government agencies at the minimum support price, the statement said.

Notably, the wheat procurement in the state began on April 1, but due to unseasonal rains in many parts of the state, the pace picked up a few days later.

Punjab's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, said the procurement of wheat has entered its last phase.

The total wheat arrivals have crossed 100 LMT already and have surpassed the entire procurement of last year, which stood at 96 LMT.

Comparing the arrivals with the previous year, the Minister said that "it is a matter of pride that once again Punjab is on top in feeding the nation, with almost 50% of the nationwide government purchase of wheat happening in the State."