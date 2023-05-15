WhatsApp Unveils Chat Lock For Password-Protected Conversations

Meta Platforms Inc.-owned WhatsApp has announced a new Chat Lock feature allowing users to put passwords on specific chats.

Users can also secure conversations in a separate folder, according to the company's blog.

Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint, the blog said. "It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications."

Over the next few months, the company plans to add more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for the chats, so that a unique password can be used which is different from the one used on the phone, the blog said.

"You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric."