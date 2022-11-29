What’s The Maximum Home Loan EMI That You Can Afford?

The first thing that an individual needs to do is to separate the question of eligibility from that of affordability. The important point about eligibility is that this is based on the parameters that are used by the bank for the purpose of determining the extent of the loan that they would be giving to their customers.

For this purpose, the bank might be considering a higher amount or percentage of the income, so this can go up to 45% or even 50% of the income, but as a matter of prudence, the individual would be better off if they stick to a slightly lower limit based on additional conditions.

This might look a bit conservative but is meant to ensure that there is no problem as far as the repayment is concerned.