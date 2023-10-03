What's Really Derailing Akasa's Lift-Off?

The airline came up during Covid-19 and used the pandemic to its advantage by negotiating its aircraft deal to include those initially manufactured for other airlines but not delivered to them.

Boeing continued to assemble the 737 MAX during the grounding imposed on the aircraft and had an enormous stockpile to deliver. The long-drawn timeline for the ungrounding of the aircraft allowed some airlines to pull out of their commitment to the aircraft, and some airlines closed before or during the pandemic (such as Jet Airways).

In both of these cases, Boeing still had some aircraft to sell to other customers. Akasa took delivery of one aircraft every fortnight and scaled up operations to 19 aircraft by March 2023, adding the 20 aircraft to their fleet a few days before they turned one. The first 19 were designated for other carriers and perhaps came for a song.

But soon, tailwinds also came for Akasa on other frontiers. Akasa had an easy pick when they started hiring 737 pilots. The airline could hire from Air India Express, SpiceJet, and even Jet Airways. Some pilots crossed to Akasa without serving their mandatory six-month to one-year notice period with the earlier airline, as set by Civil Aviation Requirement 7 issued by India’s Aviation Regulator, the DGCA. Confident in its expansion, Akasa hired over 400 pilots to operate its (relatively) small fleet of 20 aircraft.

Covid-19, the troubles of other airlines (such as Go First), the pedigree of Akasa’s founding team, and its financial backers, such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, all came together to attract all the right resources to lift Akasa off the ground.