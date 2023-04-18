What's In A Name: SEBI Standing Guard Against ESG Greenwashing

Mutual fund regulations have always required that schemes state the nature, investment objectives, product characteristics, and risk level. But additional filters are needed in the context of ESG-labelled schemes.

Investors want to know how fund managers evaluate their portfolio companies and follow through on their stated sustainability objectives. A close look reveals asymmetric practises in the approach to integrating ESG criteria in asset management in India and attaching ‘ESG or green’ themes to financial products, and there is limited disclosure of the ESG factors in the fund offer documents. Some fund managers could be simply relying on self-reporting by companies or their CSR activities. Some funds rely on a benchmark index or on third-party rating agencies, which may assign scores based on discretionary and unscientific assessments of risk management. The parameters applied are ambiguous and provide retail investors little clarity on the assessment of ESG performance.

Globally, funds apply a combination of positive criteria relative to the assets in their portfolios and negative sectoral screenings. Positive criteria may include factors such as energy conservation, renewable energy, diversity initiatives, CSR donations, etc. Whereas negative screening could involve excluding unconventional weapons, tobacco, fossil fuels, sanctioned countries, or companies with controversial human rights’ practises at the fund manager’s discretion.

The amended SEBI regulations provide a more exhaustive list of ESG strategies, namely exclusionary, integration, impact investing, positive screening, and sustainable objectives. Once a fund uses ESG in its name, the fund managers will be required to follow disclosure and monitoring requirements on a continuous basis, such as disclosing voting decisions and how ESG strategy has been applied to the portfolio. Funds must further cite case study examples of engagement with investee companies and annually disclose a fund manager commentary.

SEBI has also mandated a more reliable framework for ESG rating providers for schemes to rely on in their monthly portfolio disclosures. The amended regulations require rating providers to disclose the rating rationale based on qualitative and quantitative factors, key drivers of ESG, and the weight assigned. To ensure more credibility, rating providers will also offer a separate category of ESG rating referred to as the ‘Core ESG Rating’ based on the parameters under BRSR Core, which will require a third-party assurance and audit. SEBI has further recommended the empanelment of rating providers based on prescribed parameters and a standardised ESG scoring process.

Under the SEBI Master’s Circular for Mutual Funds 2020, thematic mutual funds are required to invest 80% of their total assets in the relevant theme. In a consultation paper preceding the current amendments, SEBI had recommended an additional safeguard that would restrict the fund from investing the remaining 20% in stark contrast to the theme, a move in line with US SEC and ESMA proposals. Though this recommendation was not specifically adopted into the amended regulations, it is expected that compliance with the general asset allocation requirements will be tested more strictly. Separately, the amended regulations require ESG schemes to invest at least 65% of their AUM in listed entities where assurance on the BRSR Core is undertaken. Additionally, funds will be required to provide third-party assurance and an audit certificate on compliance with the scheme’s objectives.