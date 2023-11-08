What's Fuelling Private Equity Inflows In Warehousing Assets?

While the office sector leads the pack in the private equity market in terms of realty assets, warehousing is in second position in terms of inflows as demand for warehousing remains robust.

PE investors are targeting various sub-sectors within the warehousing market, including e-commerce logistics and third-party logistics facilities. Among them, global investors have majorly been the ones investing in warehousing, even as the corpus is mostly lower apart from one or two big-ticket deals in the segment.

Large deals, which are more than 1 lakh sq ft, accounted for about 72% of the demand so far in 2023, according to data by Colliers. Office assets saw moderation in inflows during the period, but residential and industrial and warehousing segments witnessed a rebound, accounting for about 78% of the total investment volume.

Among the various realty asset classes, the industrial and warehousing segment witnessed inflows of over $690 million this year so far, the data showed.