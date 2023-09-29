What's Driving India's Post-Covid Shopping Mall Frenzy

Footfall and consumer spending in shopping malls are currently better than pre-Covid levels, with larger ones doing better as they create a destination within themselves, according to the real estate industry.

Long-term discretionary spending remains strong across various categories and the more upcoming multiplexes will further support consumption growth, according to Adhidev Chattopadhyay, vice president of equity research for real estate & hotels at ICICI Securities Ltd. He cited the retail realty segment's appeal due to limited competition, with only five–six key mall developers.

"With only 100 Grade A malls across India, malls in select city and micro markets continue to do well as malls have emerged as a lifestyle and entertainment destination as opposed just a shopping destination," he told BQ Prime in an interview.