What's Driving India's Post-Covid Shopping Mall Frenzy
Limited competition among developers, low supply and rising consumption is driving growth, say industry experts.
Footfall and consumer spending in shopping malls are currently better than pre-Covid levels, with larger ones doing better as they create a destination within themselves, according to the real estate industry.
Long-term discretionary spending remains strong across various categories and the more upcoming multiplexes will further support consumption growth, according to Adhidev Chattopadhyay, vice president of equity research for real estate & hotels at ICICI Securities Ltd. He cited the retail realty segment's appeal due to limited competition, with only five–six key mall developers.
"With only 100 Grade A malls across India, malls in select city and micro markets continue to do well as malls have emerged as a lifestyle and entertainment destination as opposed just a shopping destination," he told BQ Prime in an interview.
Future Capacities
The shopping-mall pipeline is projected to increase from the current 89 million square feet to 127 million square feet between the second half of the current financial year and fiscal 2027, according to a report by Jones Lang LaSalle IP. The retail industry rebounded in the first quarter of the current financial year, with strong revenue and consumption growth, JLL said.
Chattopadhyay suggests that an annual supply of 8–9 million square feet of shopping malls is ideal. He said that due to the limited number of key players in this industry, the established players, with their experience and strong connections with retailers and consumers, drive this supply.
Chattopadhyay said while major cities usually have the highest concentration of malls, positive consumption trends are also emerging in cities like Indore, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, which can accommodate two–three malls each.
He cited Pune as an example, emphasising how office areas attract micro markets and residential units, driving weekend consumption, creating opportunities for new mall construction in these cities.
Mall Vacancies
Quick-service restaurants, fashion and multiplexes continue to do well. Top malls usually are at 95% occupancy, Chattopadhyay said.
The ongoing churn of space only happens when retailers try to bring better tenants at higher rentals. It does cause a temporary gap between traded and leased occupancy, but the higher rentals make up for it, according to Chattopadhyay.
New Retail Themes
Chattopadhyay pointed out that mall operators are selectively introducing popular brands to gauge consumer interest regarding premium outlet centers with discounted prices.
Currently, he said, the allocated store spaces are not large, but as retail improves and mall operators gain confidence, store sizes are expected to increase.
Chattopadhyay said highway retailing could see growth in a few years. While it may take some time to develop as standalone outlets, mixed-use development, incorporating hotels and commercial complexes with a significant retail component, are well-suited for this concept.
Strong Rebound
"Post Covid-19, the retail and hospitality segments saw a strong rebound," Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director at Brigade Enterprises Ltd., told BQ Prime. "All parameters like footfall and sales volume in terms of consumer spending in malls are currently better than pre-Covid levels."
Shankar highlighted that retailers were taking larger space with higher rentals after the coronavirus pandemic, a trend that shows resilience of the space.
Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director, Brigade Enterprises (Source: BQ Prime)
Shankar underscored the importance of keeping real estate and residential at 50–60% due to real estate's cyclical nature, while lease rentals and hospitality offer more stable annual income. Brigade's revenue composition is presently over 50% from real estate, with the rest divided between lease rentals and hospitality.
She pointed out how the real-estate segment provided support during the pandemic's impact on leases and hospitality, highlighting the current balanced mix's advantages.
The company remains bullish on the second half of the fiscal as the festive and marriage seasons would benefit hotels and malls. She also expressed the company's interest to build more malls and office areas due to the sector's rebound and market fundamentals.
Vacancy Polarisation
Typically, a mall with a 7.5–8 lakh square feet of area is able to attract better tenants and zone the mall efficiently for food and entertainment spaces. This attracts people from the respective catchment area, increasing footfall and performance, according to Shankar.
However, she expressed concern about how each city could only have a select few of such malls. Shankar said India would move into neighbourhood malls since we need organized retail space in smaller catchments.
"Brigade Enterprises likes to create areas that they consider as social infrastructure in the city," she said. "We like to include large mixed-use developments—40–100-acre townships with a 1–2.5 lakh square feet of allotted retail space."