What's Behind The Buyer Rush At DLF's Luxury Launch In Gurugram?

A photo of a crowd of potential buyers jostling to book apartments costing upwards of Rs 7 crore each has brought the spotlight on the demand for luxury homes in India.

It's a new premium project in Gurugram by DLF Ltd., which opened bookings recently. The company declined to comment on BQ Prime's queries. But, sector analysts and brokers attribute the suggested rush to a combination of pent-up demand, a tax tweak in the budget and an inaugural discount.

Named 'The Arbour', the project in Sector-63, when ready, will have over 1,100 units of four-bedroom apartments in five towers. Each home, costing around Rs 7-9 crore, has about 4,000 sq. ft. of saleable area. The construction has begun.

The project has a total potential sale value of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore for the company and it has already received "strong initial interest", said Adhidev Chattopadhyay, research analyst at ICICI Securities.