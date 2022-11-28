What You Need To Know About The Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

The Integrated Ombudsman Scheme that has been introduced by the Reserve Bank of India for customers can be utilised to ensure that grievances that are not solved by the bank or other eligible entities are addressed effectively.

This is another route available for the purpose of solving the problem that an individual might be facing in terms of poor quality of service.

However, there are some basic points that need to be known by the individual before they go about using this scheme, and these will help them to navigate the various complexities.