What You Need To Do After NFO Withdrawal

An NFO needs to get a minimum amount of subscription if it has to be successful and continue as a running fund after the initial period is over. The amount that needs to be collected depends on the nature of the fund. For example, a debt fund needs to collect a minimum of Rs 20 crore.

There is a specific time period for which the NFO is open and during this period, the investors have the chance to put their money into the fund. This is the reason why a longer time period for which the NFO is open gives time for the marketing efforts to succeed and get more investors into the fund.

Sometimes, when the initial response to the NFO is poor and the laws allow it, the fund house will try to extend the NFO period. However, this also has to be considered from the side of the investor and they have to invest only when it makes sense for them, in terms of their requirements and use.

In some recent examples during the first few weeks of April 2023, many of the NFOs have not been able to collect the minimum amount of investment from the investors and hence, have decided to pull the plug on the offer and not go ahead with it.