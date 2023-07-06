What Would Self-Regulation In Startups Look Like? Lawyer Nishith Desai Offers A Glimpse

A self-governance framework tailored to accommodate startups of all sizes might be the government's only intervention in the ecosystem from a legal standpoint, according to lawyer Nishith Desai.

At the Startup20 Shikhar summit in Gurugram on Tuesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed his ongoing discussions with Desai regarding startup regulations.

"Desai spoke to me four or five years ago and said the potential is huge and the government shouldn’t intervene," Goyal said. The minister recommended that a small group of startups, led by Desai, "can create some sort of a self-regulatory mechanism, before the government starts interfering in their business, or circumstances go out of control".

Desai, in an interview with BQ Prime, said, "I will act as a philosopher and a guide. I don't know if they will have something officially. I would be happy to do whatever is needed."

Highlighting the significance of a self-regulatory framework, Desai said that startups span multiple sectors and operate at several different stages. Imposing rigid and prescriptive rules could hinder their ability to focus on solving the core problems they aim to address.

"Self-regulation is the best way to govern, else someone else will come in and spoil the ecosystem," he said.