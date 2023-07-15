What Uday Kotak Plans To Do At Kotak Mahindra Bank After Quitting As CEO

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak said he will continue to nurture Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. after he steps down from his executive role at the India's third largest lender by market value.

"I see my role as a non-executive board governance member and a strategic shareholder with a long term perspective of nurturing a world class institution," the veteran banker said in a letter in the bank's annual report dated July 5. "It is unusual in today’s world of banking anywhere to have an individual with ~26% skin in the game with disproportionate family assets in one stock, emotionally attached to living his dream of making India proud."

Kotak, who founded the bank, is set to retire as managing director and chief executive officer of the private sector lender in December. He will remain as a non-executive and a non-independent director.

Kotak quoted George Bernard Shaw to say: “The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”

Reflecting on his journey from 1985 onwards, Kotak said they were "at the right place at the right time" as they became the "quintessential product of the India growth story and the financial sector evolution."

Recalling early days of the bank, he said, "I have spent most of my life here, starting from scratch with very little capital in 1985, 3 people and a 300 sq. foot office."

