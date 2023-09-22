What The Slower Pace Of Corporate Tax Collections Tells Us

The slower pace of India's corporate tax collection growth in FY24 has raised concerns on whether global cues are exerting pressure on India Inc.'s profitability.

While corporate tax collections in FY24 have risen 13% over the same period last year, the percentage of growth has fallen as compared to the same period in the previous fiscal. On the other hand, personal income tax collections have risen as much as 35%, as compared with 23% in the same period last year.

According to tax experts, the slower pace of corporate tax growth indicates a conservative approach where businesses are likely to wait for a real-time stock-taking towards the end of the year.

Direct taxes, such as corporate tax, are paid on a self-assessment basis and not on a consumption basis like Goods and Services Tax, which is an indirect tax. Corporate taxes would require businesses to estimate their income and pay taxes on an instalment basis.

So far in FY24, net direct tax collections came in at Rs 8,65,117 crore. The collections comprised corporate income tax at Rs 4.16 lakh crore and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax, at Rs 4.47 lakh crore—both net of refunds.

In the corresponding period in FY23, net collections stood at Rs 7 lakh crore as of Sept. 17, 2022, with corporate income tax at Rs 3.68 lakh crore and personal income tax at Rs 3.30 lakh crore.