What The Derived Price Of Jio Financial Services Means For Investors

Reliance released the financials of Jio Financial (formerly Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd.) on Wednesday. The company apportioned the cost of acquiring demerged shares of Jio Financial and Reliance in a ratio of 4.68 to 95.32.

According to Income Tax provisions, the cost of acquisition in the case of a demerger will be the net worth of the resulting company (Jio Financial) divided by the net worth of the demerged company (Reliance).

Based on the standalone financials, the net worth of Jio Financial is expected to be around Rs 24,052 crore, including paid-up equity of Rs 6,353.1 crore. And the computed net worth of RIL, excluding Jio Financial, is around Rs 4.9 lakh crore.

According to the disclosures made to the stock exchanges:

Jio Financial's consolidated total income from operations for the first quarter ended June stood at Rs 414.1 crore and net profit at Rs 360.3 crore.

Standalone reserves were at Rs 17,699 crore as of March and at Rs 1.07 lakh on a consolidated basis.

The audited balance sheet for the year ended March 2023 has yet to be disclosed.