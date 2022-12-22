What The Bank Write-Offs Tell Us About The Next Decade Of Growth

A History Of Low Recoveries

In the early 2000s, Indian banks—especially public sector banks—provided inflated loans to a group of corporates, without satisfactorily recognising risk, which is now well known. This caused the NPA mess.

The Reserve Bank of India's asset quality review in 2015-16 eventually forced a much-needed but delayed recognition of these bad loans. However, the tools developed to recover these loans were built at a time when nobody thought of such large-scale defaults.

As expected, the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act of 2002 and its derivative in the form of asset reconstruction companies, were in no shape to deal with the deluge of bad loans.

Not just that, legal proceedings to attach borrower assets were met with long judicial delays by lower courts. That means borrowers had an incentive to delay, while banks had none to pursue defaulters.

The regulator's bad debt management schemes, such as corporate debt restructuring, strategic debt restructuring, and the scheme of sustainable structuring of stressed assets, too, allowed borrowers more time without addressing the core issue of recovery.

As a former banker, speaking on the condition of anonymity, explained, the system, including bankers, was too supportive of the defaulters.

A bad carpenter always blames his tools. But if you only have rusty tools available, the results will never be satisfactory, the banker said.

It was not till late 2016, when the government introduced the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code that banks got their hopes up, another former banker said. The timely resolution, the removal of an errant promoter from the company, a legal mechanism to take tough decisions, and a clear distribution plan were all codified into the law.

It changed the lender-borrower dynamic, or at least promised to do it.

There were a handful of large, successful recoveries too, such as Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel, Binani Cement, Ruchi Soya, among others. But soon, the mechanism devolved owing to prolonged admission periods and slower decision-making at the National Company Law Tribunals.

For example, an insolvency case took 464 days in March 2021 to achieve resolution. The timelines have since expanded to 785 days (including any time deducted by courts) as of September 30, according to data collated by the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India.

Now, more than ever, it is essential to have a legal system that is responsive and efficient when dealing with financial stress.