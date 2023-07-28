Why the Bank of Japan’s Surprise Policy Change Jolted Global Markets: Q&A

The target for the 10-year government bond yield is set around zero percent, while short-term rates are set at -0.1%. Initially, there was no clear trading band around that, although over time it was understood that the central bank was allowing a band of around 0.1 percentage point in either direction. In 2018, the BOJ widened the band, saying the 10-year yield would be allowed to move about twice as much as the initial limit. While market players concluded the new limit was 0.2 percentage point, the BOJ clarified that the band was 0.25 percentage point in both directions in 2021. Last December, the BOJ tweaked it further to allow long-term yields to move 0.5% in both directions.