What Stocks To Bet On In A Range-Bound Market? This Fund Manager Has An Idea

While the market may remain range-bound and volatile amid domestic and global headwinds, it's important to look at stocks in sectors where earnings visibility is clear or growth potential is evident, according to Harsha Upadhyaya of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.

Results of companies in the Nifty basket have seen clear improvement in margins and overall profit numbers have beaten estimates, Upadhyaya, chief investment officer at the company, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. But this usually takes a downhill route in the last week of the earnings season and is difficult, he said.

"This "[earnings] trend will have to sustain itself not just in this quarter but over the next few too," he said. "This means if inflation moderates, that improves profitability for corporates, then procuring mid-teens kind of earnings growth will be possible."

While in India inflation is below the repo rate at this point, "we will have to wait another few quarters to see if inflation has been tamed" globally and only then will central banks be in a position to cut rates.

Lower interest rates and higher growth are not on the near horizon, which means the "pullback rally that we have seen across global markets may hit some kind of roadblock in the near future and volatility will continue to be seen for the next few quarters", Upadhyaya said.