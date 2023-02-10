What Stocks To Bet On In A Range-Bound Market? This Fund Manager Has An Idea
The pullback rally across global markets may hit some kind of roadblock, says Harsha Upadhyaya of Kotak Mahindra AMC.
While the market may remain range-bound and volatile amid domestic and global headwinds, it's important to look at stocks in sectors where earnings visibility is clear or growth potential is evident, according to Harsha Upadhyaya of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.
Results of companies in the Nifty basket have seen clear improvement in margins and overall profit numbers have beaten estimates, Upadhyaya, chief investment officer at the company, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. But this usually takes a downhill route in the last week of the earnings season and is difficult, he said.
"This "[earnings] trend will have to sustain itself not just in this quarter but over the next few too," he said. "This means if inflation moderates, that improves profitability for corporates, then procuring mid-teens kind of earnings growth will be possible."
While in India inflation is below the repo rate at this point, "we will have to wait another few quarters to see if inflation has been tamed" globally and only then will central banks be in a position to cut rates.
Lower interest rates and higher growth are not on the near horizon, which means the "pullback rally that we have seen across global markets may hit some kind of roadblock in the near future and volatility will continue to be seen for the next few quarters", Upadhyaya said.
IT Services And Platform Companies
Tech giants in the U.S. have seen a pullback in the ongoing rally. But, according Upadhyaya, IT services and platform companies' performances don't have a one-to-one correlation with Nasdaq.
Some business headwinds in IT services reflected in 2022 demand all pencilled in just before the geopolitical conflicts and the concerns on growth, inflation, and interest rates began to emanate, he said.
In the coming few quarters, IT discretionary spending may or may not continue, according to Upadhyaya. While valuations have corrected reasonably, earnings growth has had a better trajectory in some other sectors, he said.
He sees a chance that the IT services may not outperform the market.
While valuations of platform companies have improved from their peak, but they don't fall into a homogenous basket from an investment standpoint, he said, adding that these need to be studied individually from a bottom-up approach.
Other Attractive Sectors
Upadhyaya sees banking, auto, and cement stocks offering a good combination of valuation and growth.
All these sectors have seen corrections over the last several quarters for different reasons like commodity inflation, demand crunch and weak profitability margins.
The growth at present is favorable and the margin trajectory will see healthy improvement at least in the manufacturing segment, according to him. While banks' net interest margins may moderate, they may still deliver better earnings as growth has improved, Upadhyaya said.
Kotak Mahindra AMC is overweight on cement as it expects demand to p ick up in the coming quarters because of the government's capital expenditure plan, ongoing private capex, and the amplification of construction activity. It expects pricing pressure to ease.
He sees auto as a safe bet as the industry has seen commodity inflation moderate and the passenger vehicle demand has picked up on new launches.