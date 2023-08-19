Bitcoin Nosedive Jolts Crypto Market Out Of Its Summer Stupor

BlackRock Inc.’s surprise filing in mid-June for a Bitcoin ETF prompted a flurry of firms to follow suit and led to a mini-rally as investors bet that approval of the funds would spur a wave of fresh buying. And it’s not just Bitcoin. A Bloomberg report late Thursday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to allow the first ETF based on Ether futures helped to reverse some of the token’s initial plunge — and a confirmed approval will likely cause an Ether bounce that drives up other tokens with it, Acheson said.