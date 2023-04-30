What’s New In Luxury In The Middle East? Casino, Cocktails, Christie’s

Remy Julia, the head of watches in Dubai for Christie’s, reflected a bit on how the Middle East watch business has changed since he arrived about a decade ago: People who live in the Gulf used to favor more bling and newer watches, but they have developed an appreciation for older timepieces. And local customers more frequently sell pieces from their collection; when he arrived, only 10% of the watches at auctions were sourced from the region, and now it’s a “healthy mix.”