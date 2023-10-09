What Oil Watchers Have to Say About Impact of Hamas’ Attacks

The war-risk premium has returned to the oil market following the weekend’s developments, according to Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. If Iran has played a role in these attacks — directly or indirectly — there could be stricter enforcement of US oil sanctions against Tehran, which would then act to tighten up an already very tight market, Patterson said. At the same time, it’s likely that OPEC+ will stick with existing supply cuts, easing them only if the crude market shows significant strength, he added.