What Nirma Gets From Buying Glenmark Lifesciences

Nirma Ltd. announced the acquisition of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s active pharmaceutical ingredient and contract development and manufacturing unit, Glenmark Lifesciences Ltd., for Rs 5,652 crore last week.

It agreed to buy a 75% stake in the Mumbai-based drugmaker from parent Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at Rs 615 per share. That compares to the Glenmark Lifesciences IPO price of Rs 720 and the market debut price of Rs 750 apiece. The company is currently valued at around Rs 7,500 crore.

Nirma, an unlisted consumer goods and cement maker based in Ahmedabad, is foraying into the manufacturing of generics and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients and contract development and manufacturing operations. This is in addition to Nirma's existing consumer goods portfolio of detergents, soaps, cement, cosmetics, salt, soda ash, linear alkyl benzene, and injectables.