What Next For I.T. Stocks After The Sharp Correction From Their Peak?

How much more to go? That’s the big question on every investor’s mind as the relentless selling in information technology stocks has dragged prices down significantly, so much so that many IT stocks have hit their 52-week lows.

Fund managers and research analysts have believed that IT stocks are overvalued. Some still continue to believe that is the case.

However, a closer examination reveals that most stocks have corrected sharply from their 52-week highs reached around this time last year. In fact, some stocks touched their life highs. Stocks like Wipro Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Mphasis Ltd. have lost 40–45% from their peaks.

All eyes will be on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., whose earnings will be announced on Monday. Later in the week, Infosys Ltd., HCL Tech, Wipro, and Cyient Ltd. will also announce their results.

Is the correction overdone? At first glance, the numbers in the table suggest that may be the case—a correction of 20-45% for different stocks. But analysts are skeptical, and no one wants to call the bottom.