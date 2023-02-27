What Lies Ahead For India's Hotels Industry

India's hotels expect a long run of growth as the hospitality and tourism sector slowly bounces back from the troughs of the pandemic when travel suffered.

Rising room rates, growing demand and upcoming events will drive growth for the sector, according hotel chain operators and analysts

The coming four years would be the "golden period" as the industry will see more profits in cumulative terms than in the last 20 years, Patanjali Keswani, chairman and managing director of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

Pent-up demand initially helped trigger a recovery for the hospitality and tourism sector, the worst affected corner of the economy when people had to stay indoors during successive waves of Covid-19. As the pandemic wanes, the industry has started seeing signs of the momentum sustaining.

The third quarter of fiscal 2023 was "buoyant" for the hotel industry, Motilal Oswal said in a Feb. 22 note. An increase in average room rate led to higher revenue per available room despite occupancy still below the pre-Covid period, it said.