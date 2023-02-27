What Lies Ahead For India's Hotels Industry
Higher room rates and demand, strong occupancies and lower supply promises growth for India's hotels industry.
India's hotels expect a long run of growth as the hospitality and tourism sector slowly bounces back from the troughs of the pandemic when travel suffered.
Rising room rates, growing demand and upcoming events will drive growth for the sector, according hotel chain operators and analysts
The coming four years would be the "golden period" as the industry will see more profits in cumulative terms than in the last 20 years, Patanjali Keswani, chairman and managing director of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.
Pent-up demand initially helped trigger a recovery for the hospitality and tourism sector, the worst affected corner of the economy when people had to stay indoors during successive waves of Covid-19. As the pandemic wanes, the industry has started seeing signs of the momentum sustaining.
The third quarter of fiscal 2023 was "buoyant" for the hotel industry, Motilal Oswal said in a Feb. 22 note. An increase in average room rate led to higher revenue per available room despite occupancy still below the pre-Covid period, it said.
According to Keswani, there is another key factor driving optimism.
Demand growth over the next five years would be northwards of 10%, while the supply growth would be south of 5%, Keswani said. "Supply injections, unlike the previous decade, are going to be very very limited."
Already, the company's company's net Ebitda is growing at more than 50%, the highest ever, he said. And it derives 75% of its revenue from rooms.
Indian Hotels Co., the operator of Taj chain, expects room rates to rise.
The company clocked a 27% increase in average rate over 2019–20 in the third quarter, Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive officer of Indian Hotels, said. If supplies remain constrained, occupancies will go up, he said.
If the GDP growth stays intact as estimated by economists, then the disposable income would go up and it would lift people's ability to spend more, he said. "So, for the hotel sector, the ability to charge goes up."
Motilal Oswal expects resilient average room revenues and strong occupancies to sustain. And it's expected to improve from the pre-Covid levels on the back of strong demand for drivers like the wedding season, G20 Summit meetings, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the resumption of foreign travel, the brokerage said.
Lemon Tree Aims To Go Debt-Free
Lemon Tree will use cash flows from this period of growth to become debt-free. "Since we own so many assets already, we will go debt-free. That's our focus. That's where we will deploy cash."
It makes sense for companies like Lemon Tree, which invested large amounts of capital over the last 10 years, to use the cash flow from the next two–four years to pay off the debt, he said. "And only then, if it is really necessary, free cash flow could be used to grow the asset side."
Indian Hotels To Focus On Margins
The company will sustain or improve its margin from its current levels over the next five years, Chhatwal said.
The combination of operating leverage, growth with innovation, not losing sight of high-margin business and effective asset management has driven the first three quarters of the current fiscal to being "the best in our history", he said. He expects nothing different from the fourth quarter.
Motilal Oswal reiterated its 'buy' rating on Lemon Tree Hotels and Indian Hotels. Its target prices imply an upside potential of 56% for Lemon Tree by December 2024 and 32% for Indian Hotels by 2024–25.
