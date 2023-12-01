What It Means For UltraTech To Acquire Kesoram's Cement Business

The deal will also help drive economies of scale and, thus, potential operating synergies, said Morgan Stanley.

"The transaction will provide UltraTech the opportunity to extend its footprint in the highly fragmented, competitive and fast-growing Western and Southern markets in the country," said UltraTech in an exchange filing.

Motilal Oswal estimates that post-scheme completion, UltraTech's capacity share in the south region will increase to 21% from 11% currently, and the regional capacity mix in the region will increase to 24% from 15% currently.

Jefferies does view the acquisition valuation tad on the higher side in the background of the recent acquisition value of Sanghi Industries by Ambuja Cements, JPA assets by Dalmia, or the phase 2/3 expansion unit capex of UltraTech. However, the brokerage expects Kesoram's unit to see a profitability uptick as it is fully operational and ramped up, unlike the case in the other two M&A deals mentioned. Additionally, access to working capital, premium pricing at Ultratech, a better product mix, and synergies with the nearby Ultratech plants in Rajashree will benefit the unit.