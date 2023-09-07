What Is UPI ATM? Card-less Cash Withdrawal ATM Unveiled At Global Fintech Fest

UPI ATM: On Tuesday, September 5 - Hitachi Payment Services, announced the launch of the country’s first-ever UPI ATM as a White Label ATM (WLA) in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), offering secure card-less cash withdrawals.

The showcase of this newly launched Hitachi Money Spot UPI ATM was done at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in the presence of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Dilip Asbe, CEO and MD, of NPCI.

The UPI-only ATM significantly enhances customer security by eliminating the need for physical cards. Hitachi payment solutions 'The Hitachi Money Spot UPI ATM' will provide customers with a unified and secure user experience while offering them the convenience of card-less cash withdrawals.

The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is a large fintech conference organized by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Payments Council of India (PCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).