Buying Junk Bonds Is The Top Contrarian Trade For 2024

The results are a sign of trust in the balance sheets of corporate America, even as the Federal Reserve looks to squeeze growth to rein in inflation. Technical catalysts may be another reason otherwise cautious investors still see opportunities in junk bonds. The global high-yield market has shrunk more than 20% since its 2021 peak to $1.94 trillion, according to Bloomberg data. Less supply has already helped fuel a gain of more than 6% in the asset class this year.