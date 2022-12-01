What Is The E-Rupee? BQ Explains

The Reserve Bank of India's pilot for the retail central bank digital currency was launched on Thursday as the regulator tests it out among a closed set of users, including individuals and merchants.

The CBDC, dubbed e-Rupee, will be treated as legal tender and distributed to users through their banks. It would be issued in the same denominations as the paper currency and coins, the RBI said in a statement. Customers can hold the digital currency in a designated mobile wallet provided by their respective banks.

In the first phase, the pilot will be launched in four cities: Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. It will be later extended to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla, the RBI said.

The first phase will begin with four banks: State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd. and IDFC First Bank Ltd. Others, including Bank of Baroda Ltd., Union Bank of India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. will join subsequently.

While the RBI gave out the basics of what the pilot entails, BQ Prime explains what exactly is the e-Rupee and how it works.