What Is Reliance Retail's Real Value?

Reliance Retail Ltd. is valued anywhere between Rs 7.6 lakh crore and Rs 24.3 lakh crore. It simply depends on who you ask.

Reliance Industries Ltd. has valued its step-down retail subsidiary at a premium to what has been assigned by firms hired by the company.

Ernst & Young Merchant Banking Services LLP valued Reliance Retail at Rs 884.03 per share, and BDO Valuation Advisory LLP has pegged it at Rs 849 apiece, according to people in the know who shared details on the condition of anonymity. That's about Rs 7.63–7.95 lakh crore ($92.3–96.2 billion) for the company.

By comparison, RIL has offered Rs 1,362 per share to the minority shareholders, valuing the company at Rs 12.25 lakh crore ($129.5 billion).

The valuation report, a regulatory requirement, will be shared with the minority shareholders of Reliance Retail.