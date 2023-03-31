What Is Lemon8 and What Are Its Links With Under-Fire TikTok

Despite its links to TikTok, Lemon8 has more similarities with Xiaohongshu, literally translated as Little Red Book. The Chinese app, which calls itself RED — and stresses its name bears no relation to the seminal book of Mao Zedong’s quotations — was founded in 2013 as an online community that recommended overseas e-commerce sites for users in China. It later entered e-commerce and then evolved into a social media platform where users share their daily life moments through videos and pictures on topics including skincare, food and travel. It’s widely popular among young women. Lemon8 itself was launched in Japan in April 2020, according to the New York Times. It topped five million monthly active users worldwide last year, and has been launched in multiple territories including Singapore and Indonesia, the newspaper reported.