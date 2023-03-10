Why Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right Now

Who are the SVB’s clients?

SVB is deeply embedded in the US startup scene, as the only publicly-traded bank focused on Silicon Valley and tech startups. According to its website, it does business with nearly half of all US venture capital-backed startups, and 44% of US venture-backed tech and health-care companies that went public last year.

It lists Pinterest Inc.t, Shopify Inc. and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. among the bigger household names it has served.

What could happen next?

Startups withdrawing funds are on the lookout for other lenders where they can park their cash, while investors in financial firms are closely watching other banks that may also be affected by malaise. It’s unclear what will happen when US markets reopen. Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. founder Bill Ackman has proposed a US government bailout to save SVB.

What's the worst-case scenario?

The worst-case scenario for any bank is that it ends up with too little cash to operate or suffers enough losses to erode its capital, prompting regulators to sell the bank to a stronger rival or wind it down. But SVB's stock sale should help to prevent that. Time will tell.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.