The Chatbots Are Coming For Google

A company such as Google, with access to vast data and computing resources, would seem to be an ideal place to do advanced AI work. Yet engineers often want to move faster than they can at such a big company, and Google has seen a lot of departures, including some of its AI researchers. One of the tech giant’s most influential contributions to the field was the 2017 paper “Attention Is All You Need,” which introduced the concept of transformers, systems that help AI models zero in on the most important pieces of information in the data they are analyzing. Of the paper’s eight authors, all but one have jumped to startups in recent years, a review of LinkedIn profiles shows; at least five have founded their own AI ventures. Asked why he embraced the chance for entrepreneurship, one author, Character.AI founder Noam Shazeer, puts it bluntly: “Startups can move faster and launch things.”