What Is Bharat NCAP? Know All About India's First Crash Testing Programme Launched By Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari said the new safety regime under Bharat NCAP and AIS-197 is a mutual win-win for manufacturers and consumers.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched India's first crash testing programme Bharat NCAP in New Delhi
The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) aims to enhance road safety by elevating vehicle safety standards for up to 3.5-tonne vehicles in India.
"This is a landmark step towards empowering our consumers for being able to make a better choice for buying safer cars," Gadkari said.
What Is Bharat NCAP?
According to a PIB release, Nitin Gadkari said Bharat NCAP will also greatly push the safety and quality of the vehicles in India, while simultaneously promoting healthy competition among OEMs to manufacture safer vehicles.
He said the new safety regime under Bharat NCAP and AIS-197 is a mutual win-win for manufacturers and consumers and an instrumental step towards safeguarding the lives of our citizens and making our Automobile Industry the number one auto manufacturing hub in the world.
Driving Towards Safety: BHARAT NCAP Revolutionizes Vehicle Standards in India.
The Program is applicable to type-approved motor vehicles of M1 category less than 3.5T GVW. This is a voluntary program in which the base variants of a given model shall be tested.
This program will commence from October 1 onwards and will be based on Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.
Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the vehicle will be awarded star ratings on a scale of 0-5, for adult occupants and child occupants.
Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase decision.
The country is facing two challenges, namely road accident and air pollution. Every year around five lakh accidents take place in India and 1.5 lakh deaths due to these accidents, PTI quoted Gadkari as saying.
NCAP brings the opportunity to the OEMs to manufacture vehicles of global safety standards. Program will be anchored by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). This program has been evolved based on stakeholder consultations .
