What Is Bharat NCAP? Know All About India's First Crash Testing Programme Launched By Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched India's first crash testing programme Bharat NCAP in New Delhi

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) aims to enhance road safety by elevating vehicle safety standards for up to 3.5-tonne vehicles in India.

"This is a landmark step towards empowering our consumers for being able to make a better choice for buying safer cars," Gadkari said.