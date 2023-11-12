What Is a Smog Tower and Do They Work? How India Is Fighting Air Pollution

There are at least two main units in Delhi, which are switched on when air quality worsens. When a small smog tower was tested in 2020 in a busy market to filter 600,000 cubic meters of air per day, the Delhi-based think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water worked out that the city would need to deploy 2.5 million such filters to clean its air. The operation would cost the equivalent of over $20 billion, about 2.5 times the Delhi state budget for the year.