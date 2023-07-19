What Is A Gigafactory? BQ Explains

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. will build a 40-gigawatt battery cell gigafactory in the U.K. The investment, worth over £4 billion, will deliver electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions for customers in the U.K. and Europe.

So, what's a gigafactory?

A gigafactory is a large-scale manufacturing facility, particularly for rechargeable batteries that go into electric vehicles. Originally made famous by Tesla Inc., the term has since been adopted to refer to any factory building batteries at scale. The name is derived from the word 'giga,' the unit of measurement representing 'billions.'

When Tesla decided to ramp up production to 5,00,000 cars per year, production would have required the entire worldwide supply of lithium-ion batteries, it said in a note on gigafactories on its website. So, the Tesla gigafactory was born out of necessity in June 2014 in Nevada, U.S., to supply enough batteries to support the company's projected vehicle demand.

According to a research note by British real estate company Savills, the manufacturing process comprises many separate components, constant laboratory analysis, and further research and development. So, it's far more economical to complete the process in one place, requiring the factories to be very large.

India's NITI Aayog defines gigafactories as facilities with battery manufacturing capacities over 5 gigawatt hours a year.