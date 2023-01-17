What Is A Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle?

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled group, plans to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck for mining logistics and transportation along with Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Canada’s Ballard Power Systems.

Such an electric vehicle does not use power stored in a battery but is driven by electricity generated from hydrogen. The fuel cell generates electricity from the chemical reaction when hydrogen and oxygen combine to form water.

An advantage such vehicles have over battery-powered EVs is that they can be refuelled in minutes, just like internal combustion engines vehicles. But fuel cell electric vehicles do no produce harmful emissions, with water and heat being the by-products.