What Instacart's IPO Means For India's New-Age Firms

Despite operating in different geographies, Instacart's successful listing will have a positive impact on Indian firms, Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt., said. "It will definitely help boost the current sentiment, which is neutral now. Earlier, it was negative."

Such a listing proves that there is a viable business model for more internet-first delivery companies to be profitable and traded on the exchanges, he said. "These are evolving businesses in India, but the dynamics of these companies, how they are going to control costs going forward are important."

Nandini Mansinghka, the Chief Executive Officer of Mumbai Angels, an angel-stage investment firm, said while local Indian markets differ from the U.S. in terms of size of order value, Indian firms can always use broader success stories which may be relevant locally.

"More and more startups raising money via IPOs shows market maturity," Mansinghka said. "It shows confidence from founders that their business models are strong and eventually result in profitability while it also shows the openness of investors in the public markets to newer and growth stage companies."