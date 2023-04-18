What India's Growing Pool Of Newbie Retail Investors Has In The Portfolio

India's top companies have seen their shareholder base widen as the retail investor pool more than doubled from the pre-pandemic levels.

The number of active retail investors in stock markets rose from around 30 lakh in January 2020 to around 78 lakh by the March 2023, according to NSE data. While that's a twofold jump, it has fallen off the peak of 1.18 crore hit in January 2022.

The count declined as work from home tapered off and people returned to offices. Moreover, investors have also been migrating to mutual funds, which added 40 lakh new registered users in the last fiscal—after a record addition of over one crore in the previous year.

As record demat accounts opened across the country during the pandemic, blue-chip companies also saw influx of new investors. That not only diversified their shareholder base but also expanded the investor pool.