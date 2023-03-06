What High-Frequency Indicators Tell Us About India's Growth Cycle

High-frequency indicators present a mixed picture in 2023, with several continuing to pick up while others showing a loss in momentum.

The Indian economy grew at a decelerating pace of 4.4% in the October-December quarter, compared with 6.3% in July-September. For the ongoing quarter, while the NSO estimates an implicit growth rate of 5.1% but indicators has flashing mixed signals.

Services PMI rose to 59.4 in February—the highest in 12 years—even as the Manufacturing PMI was little changed from the previous month at 55.3 in February. Domestic sector services activity remains resilient as also shown by GDP data, with services leading the way even as manufacturing activity sees some moderation, Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays, said.

Data on sectoral deployment of bank credit, too, remained robust in January, led by services which grew 21.5% year-on-year and retail loans which grew 20.4%.

Manufacturing, too, showed some signs of a pick-up with the index of eight core industries firming up to a four-month-high of 7.8% year-on-year in January. The positive feature of the latest core sector data was that all the segments, barring crude oil, provided succour to the overall index like in the previous month, according to a note by India Ratings.