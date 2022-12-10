What HCL Tech's Muted Revenue Outlook Means For Indian IT

Early signs of an impending recession in the United States are now visible at some of India’s biggest software services firms. Still, all is not lost.

On Friday, shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. declined the most since August after India’s third-largest IT firm tempered its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2023. It was only in October that the company raised the metric to 13.5%–14.5% from 12%–14% guidance for the first quarter of the fiscal.

“I'm sure a lot of you are concerned about the macro backdrop,” C. Vijayakumar, CEO of HCL Technologies, said during the company’s Investor Day held in New York on Thursday. “Some of the macros—for example, the furloughs and the drop in discretionary spending in tech, telecom, etc.—are a little bit more than what we expected at the beginning of the quarter.”

“Given that narrow band and given the macro feedback we have today, I think we’ll be at the lower end of our guidance of 13.5%–14.5% for the full year,” he said.