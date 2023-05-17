What Has Gone Wrong For Emerging Markets Equities in 2023?

It has been a disappointing year so far in 2023 for emerging market equities, according to market veteran Geoffrey Dennis.

MSCI EM is up 2.2% year to date as of May 16, in dollar terms, compared to a more bullish forecast. Dennis himself forecasts and maintains a 20% rise for 2023. In contrast, developed markets—MSCI World—are up 8.3% year to date.

This is an unusually poor EM performance in a rising equity market year, or up-year, for DM equities. DM markets have risen in 23 of the 33 years since 1990. During these DM up-years, MSCI EM has fallen seven times. The bulk of these—four of the seven years—were during the mid-to-late 1990s, when EM assets did very poorly as a whole after a set of EM fixed exchange rate systems collapsed around the world in a severe 'rolling' EM crisis.

Of the other 16 up-years for DM since 1990, EM has risen but lagged DM, as seen so far in 2023, in just two years—1996 and 2019. In the other 14 years when DM has risen, EM has outperformed.

This means that in 61% of the years when DM rose since 1990, EM equities have beaten DM, while in 87.5% of the years when both DM and EM equities have risen since 1990, EM has beaten DM.

I see EM tending to beat DM in rising equity market years due to the chase for risk and yield in bullish conditions; these years are usually associated with a falling U.S. dollar and rising commodity prices, which is good for EM; and EM equities are typically cheaper than DM, such that when conditions are right, EM outperforms.

So, why are EM equities lagging in 2023? The reasons are: