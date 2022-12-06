What Happened When India's Top TV Anchor Tweeted On Delhi Airport Chaos
A spokesperson for DIAL said the company is in talks with airlines to reduce peak hour departures from T3.
Social media was on Tuesday abuzz with complaints of chaos at Delhi International Airport as crowds of passengers overwhelmed the systems and staff at the airport.
“Hey @DelhiAirport the situation at security check is an utter mess. A free for all with passengers fighting, lines being broken. Please have airline officials coordinate with security staff to prioritise boarding as per departure. Get airport officials on the ground @JM_Scindia,” Shereen Bhan, managing editor at CNBC-TV18, tweeted in the morning.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia replied that he was looking into the matter even as complaints continued to pile on.
Others agreed with Bhan's assessment. “It's an absolute disaster. Will soon need riot control,” Manu Pubby, journalist at The Economic Times, tweeted.
“So much line cutting being allowed as well. People rushing in saying they are missing their flights. How is it anybody else's fault that you are late?” Meghnad, another journalist, tweeted in reply.
Several passengers claimed to have missed their flights due to the chaos despite waiting for hours but the reason behind the delay wasn’t clear immediately.
A few users blamed the replacement of some CISF staff with private security for the mismanagement.
A spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Ltd., which operates the airport, said measures are being taken to control the situation.
“DIAL has deployed 26 additional staff to help passengers in the entry forecourt and security area,” the spokesperson said. “We are working with CISF to have full manning through flexi(ble) shift from 5 AM to avoid queue build up.”
The company is also in discussions with airlines to reduce the peak hour departures from T3, by shifting some flights to T1 or T2 and rescheduling a few flights.