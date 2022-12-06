What Happened When India's Top TV Anchor Tweeted On Delhi Airport Chaos

Social media was on Tuesday abuzz with complaints of chaos at Delhi International Airport as crowds of passengers overwhelmed the systems and staff at the airport.

“Hey @DelhiAirport the situation at security check is an utter mess. A free for all with passengers fighting, lines being broken. Please have airline officials coordinate with security staff to prioritise boarding as per departure. Get airport officials on the ground @JM_Scindia,” Shereen Bhan, managing editor at CNBC-TV18, tweeted in the morning.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia replied that he was looking into the matter even as complaints continued to pile on.