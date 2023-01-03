What Drove Truck Sales Past Pre-Covid Levels In December

Indian commercial vehicle sales gained further momentum in December as domestic dispatches to dealerships surged, surpassing pre-Covid levels by a big margin.

In December, the commercial vehicle makers stood out, with Tata Motors Ltd., Eicher Motors' commercial vehicle arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd., and Ashok Leyland Ltd. reporting strong sales, while deliveries of two-wheelers and four-wheelers either grew moderately or fell.

India's auto industry witnessed divergent growth rates across segments in December, according to Jefferies. Sales of tractors and trucks rose 28–35% year-on-year, while that of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles posted a modest 4-6% growth, it said.

Sales of Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and VE Commercial Vehicles rose 5%, 44%, and 51%, respectively, compared with sales in the pre-Covid month of December 2019.