What Does AU Small Finance Bank Gain From Acquiring Fincare SFB?

The announcement by AU Small Finance Bank of acquiring Fincare Small Finance Bank will lead to a wider distribution network and immediate boost to the lender's business.

The board of AU Small Finance Bank, late Sunday, announced a scheme of amalgamation with Fincare Small Finance Bank. Through this transaction, for every 2,000 shares held in Fincare SFB, shareholders will receive 579 shares of AU SFB.

The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholders approval. The promoters of Fincare SFB also need to infuse Rs 700 crore to take this transaction forward, AU Small Finance Bank said in an investor presentation.

After this transaction:

Fincare SFB's MD and CEO will become Deputy CEO at AU SFB

All employees of Fincare SFB will be onboarded into AU SFB

Divya Sehgal, currently director in Fincare SFB board will join AU SFB board.

On a proforma basis, the merged entity will have 2,334 touchpoints, around 98 lakh customers and 43,000 employees. The proforma combined balancesheet stands at Rs 1.1 lakh crore as of Sept 30.

Through this deal, AU SFB stands to gain a wider presence into states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.