What Crude At $90 A Barrel Means For The Indian Economy

As India imports more than 80% of its total oil requirement, there will be an impact on the current account deficit and the rupee, said Dipanwita Mazumdar, economist at the Bank of Baroda. In the ongoing fiscal till July, the inbound oil shipments stood at $55 billion, and with a domestic recovery underway, this dependency would continue, she said.

"We estimate that for every 10% increase in oil prices on a permanent basis from a baseline of $80-85 per barrel, oil imports are likely to inch up by $15 billion or 0.4% of the GDP," Mazumdar said. This will get reflected in higher current account deficit, and pressure might be building up on the rupee, she said.

In case crude oil prices average $90 a barrel in the remainder of FY24, then CAD could rise to 1.9% of the GDP against the estimated 1.8%, assuming the Indian crude basket averages $85 a barrel in the remainder of FY24, said Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at the IDFC First Bank.

"We see limited upside risk to our estimate if crude oil prices sustain at $90 per barrel," Sen Gupta said. However, a further upside risk persists from the possibility of a large stimulus announced by China, which would support commodity prices, she said.