What Could Drive The Success Of Fractional Ownership Of Property In India

In India, numerous web-based platforms have emerged over the past three years, allowing investors to participate in fractional ownership of real estate assets like malls, warehouses, and buildings with a small investment.

Fractional ownership, as the name suggests, entails owning a fraction or portion of a commercial property instead of the whole unit. This help reduces the size of investment, enabling higher liquidity in the real estate eco-system. It also lowers the transaction cost for multiple owners. This investment option has been available globally since 2015 in markets like the U.A.E and the U.S.

"For the real-estate industry, it increases the monetisation potential of capital-intensive and long gestation-period commercial real-estate projects," Vivek Rathi, director of research at Knight Frank India, told BQ Prime.

Unlike earlier, when the end consumer made an outright purchase to use the property, the users lease the asset nowadays in more than 80% of the cases and ownership resides with the investors, according to Rathi. "Such investors will get a better opportunity to liquidate (their assets) when necessary."