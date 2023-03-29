What Budgets Of Top 10 States Tell Us About Their Financial Position

The fiscal deficit of India's top 10 states, ranked by GDP, may see a marginal decline amid an ambitious capex target, a study of their budgets showed.

The fiscal deficit of the top 10 states is budgeted to modestly ease to 3.2% of the GDP in FY24 after coming in at 3.3% of the GDP as per revised estimates, according to data collated by BQ Prime.

The states, ranked on the basis of their contribution to the national gross domestic product, are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Their fiscal deficit is budgeted to modestly widen from Rs 6.06 lakh crore in FY23 to Rs 6.55 lakh crore in FY24, as per revised estimates.

The union government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 5.9% for FY24, with the fiscal deficit settling at 6.4% in FY23—the same as the government had estimated in its last budget.