Biggest Climate Talks Ever Confront Global Chaos And Record Heat

The need for progress has never been more urgent: 2023 will almost certainly be the hottest year on record, greenhouse gas emissions are still rising and promises to cut pollution remain insufficient to take the risk of unmanageable warming off the table. At the same time, rapid inflation and global instability – including wars in Ukraine and Gaza – have scrambled the politics and economics of the energy transition.

"This is a very sobering, even somber moment as world leaders gather," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director with the climate program at the Union of Concerned Scientists in Massachusetts. "That said, there's a real opportunity in the climate space to secure some wins."