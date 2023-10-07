What Are Dark Patterns And How The Government Plans To Curb Them?

The government has released draft guidelines for dark patterns or tricky design tricks used in digital or online interfaces.

Dark patterns aim to deceive users or take away their control, making them do things they don't want to using disguised advertisements and showing false popularity of products, among other such practices.

Several examples of dark patterns include false urgency, basket sneaking, and nagging, according to Ajay Garg, head of the digital group at Anand and Anand, an IPR law firm.

According to Sweta Rajan, partner at ELP, dark patterns may mislead customers through advertising or unfair trade practices, violating "consumer rights".