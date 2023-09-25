What Anil Kapoor's Personality Rights Protection Means For Mimicry Artists, Lookalikes

According to Pravin Anand, managing partner at Anand and Anand, an IP law firm, artificial intelligence has catalysed the misuse of celebrities’ personas for personal profit and fraud using deepfakes and generative AI.

Deepfakes are used to depict actors as the opposite sex, leading to ridicule and profit for the creators. These videos garner thousands of views, benefiting those who produce them. This technology is also exploited to create fake explicit content featuring famous personalities.

On the other hand, generative AI uses a celebrity's images, voice, and likeness without their consent to generate content. This content is then posted online, amassing millions of views for profit.

AI tools can fabricate private events or conversations, breaching a celebrity’s privacy, according to Bharadwaj Jaishankar, partner at IndusLaw. A notable concern is the creation of content mirroring a celebrity's style, like music evocative of Taylor Swift, Jaishankar said.

Anupam Shukla, partner at Pioneer Legal, said, "AI technology is being used to impersonate celebrities on social media and in interviews, while also surveilling them to collect information about their activities and invade their privacy."

The use of an individual’s persona is not lawful or fair in certain cases, Anand said. These include falsely claiming that a celebrity is endorsing a product, distortion of persona to create sensational, humorous, or obscene content, and distributing free merchandise, taking endorsement opportunities away from the celebrity, he said.