What Analysts Made Of Ambuja Cements' Acquisition Of Sanghi Industries

Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s acquisition of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is seen as an excellent move to increase production and capture market share, according to analysts.

Adani Group-owned cement maker bought the Gujarat-based company in an all-cash deal, valuing it at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

Ambuja Cements will acquire 14.66 crore shares of Sanghi Industries, representing 56.74% of the overall shareholding, from Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Sanghi, members of the Sanghi family and other promoter entities, according to an exchange filing.

Here's what analysts have to say about the acquisition: